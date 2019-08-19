Popular Abuja clergy and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O. Samuel has described Prophet T.B Joshua as a genuine man of God with sufficient Grace of God upon him.

Concise News learnt that the prophet through his social media post, rebuked many whom he claimed have been silently resenting the Senior Pastor of the Synagogue of All Nations, SCOAN.

According to him, he said those who find it difficult to believe and see the light in the life of Prophet Joshua should seek God “for spiritual eyes to see beyond their noses.”

“Join me as I celebrate God’s grace upon my father’s life, Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua. Holy Spirit pray through me, guide my heart to your word of truth I’m on the wings of eagle, no struggles no stress.”

“I found grace and grace found me, when you discover God’s grace, then you focus on your faith. My advice to the public and my generation: don’t ever fight the grace of God upon a man because grace will disgrace you, the winner is not the first to start, but the finisher.”

Prophet Samuel has unabashedly proclaimed himself a self-protege of Joshua, the internationally-renowned man in the Synagogue.