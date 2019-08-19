Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweramadu says he was assaulted in Germany because his attackers had issues with the handling of the Operation Python Dance in the South-East.

He also described his assault as the actions of a few misguided individuals and not a representation of the character of the majority of Nigerians.

The Senator made this known to reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday after returning to Nigeria from Germany.

He said he will not be seeking the punishment of the individuals who assaulted him and that he has forgiven them.

He said, “The organisers asked me to come to the venue because the place was already full of guests including the Mayor of the town and the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany and I had to rush there.

“When I got there, the Ambassador was not there yet but a lot of people had already assembled. I was excited and I alighted from my car to go and say hello to those standing in front of the hall.

“A group of young people with IPOB emblem and shirts were also standing there. One of them then accosted me and said that we didn’t do much when the Federal Government declared Operation Python Dance in the South-East.

“They asked me to address them on the issue right there but I told them that it was part of the issues I would address when I wanted to speak during the programme but they said No!

“They became agitated and started attacking me immediately.”

Ekwremadu added that his observation about his attackers showed that they were under a heavy influence of drugs and alcohol.

He said, “I had a feeling that they were under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They did not represent the feelings of our people. I have forgiven them and I have moved on.

“The government of Germany is free to do whatever they want to do about their case.”

Concise News reported that members of the proscribed IPOB assaulted the Senator at the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

The video of the incident which was uploaded by IPOB on its Facebook page and by some other persons at the scene went viral on Sunday, August 18, sparking various reactions.