Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that his country would like to be allowed back into the Group of Eight leading economies.

“We would not refuse,’’ Putin said alongside French President, Emmanuel Macron, in televised comments to reporters in reply to a question about working within the previous G8 format.

Putin said at the French president’s summer retreat in the seaside fortress of Bregancon “any contacts with our partners, in any format, are useful’’.

In March 2014, Russia was suspended indefinitely following the annexation of Crimea, whereupon the political forum name reverted to G7.

In 2017 Russia announced its permanent withdrawal from the G8.

However, several representatives of G7 countries stated that they would be interested in Russia’s return to the group.