Transfer: Again, Manchester United Coach Speaks On Pogba Leaving Club

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Soljkaer is confident that Paul Pogba will stay at the Old Trafford outfit this season, Concise News reports.

The Frenchman has been courted by Real Madrid and Juventus during this summer transfer window.

Pogba’s brother, Matthias, had last week hinted that the player wants to leave United this summer.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s tie against Wolves, Solskjaer said: “You always put question marks around Paul.

“I don’t think it’s odd saying enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I’m doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.

“Of course, that sentence with the question mark about him, there’s always question marks about Paul.”

He added: “There’s not one press conference that I’ve not answered a question about Paul Pogba.

“Eighty per cent of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here.”

When asked about the other 20 per cent, he said: “That’s the question mark. Is he questioning you or are you putting question marks on him? I’ve got absolutely no concerns on Paul.”