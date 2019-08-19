Young ministers were left stunned at the 2019 National Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye defied his age and walked for approximately three hours.

Concise News reports that this year’s National Convention was themed ‘AND GOD SAID’.

During the just concluded convention of RCCG, a total of 109 babies were born; 56 boys and 53 girls.

We thank God for safe deliveries during the record breaking weeklong program. #AndGodSaid #RCCGConvention2019 pic.twitter.com/SIXteSz4mp — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) August 13, 2019

The spiritual event, which started on Monday, August 5, was preceded by Ministers Conference (August 1 – 4) to prepare ministers for the programme during which the 77-year-old General Overseer led young ministers on a spiritual and physical walk for hours.

Many of the ministers, who could not walk for one hour on the first day or two hours on the second day, did not attempt to join the walk for three hours on the third day, according to Vanguard.

Several of the more scientifically-inclined ministers, who could not find empirical explanation for a septuagenarian walking with the same pace for hours, are still in awe of him, remembering his sermon titled: ‘Spirit, not flesh’.

In that sermon, Pastor Adeboye said: “To break away from our limitations as humans, we must move towards becoming more of spirit by becoming more like God.

“Man is a tripartite being made up of spirit, soul and body.

“All three components must be developed in that order. Your spirit must be given the greatest priority in development, followed by your soul.

“Your body should not be developed to the detriment of your spirit and soul. “If you are not born-again, your spirit is dead, and the soul is heading for hell. In the unsaved state, the flesh is in charge of an individual’s life.”

This is not the first time the clergyman will take a long walk. He does this often.