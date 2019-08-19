Puskas Award 2019 Full Shortlist Of Nominees, Contenders

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is among the ten-player shortlist by FIFA for the 2019 Puskas award alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Concise News learned that Messi has not won the prize and made the cut for a clever chip during a meeting with Real Betis.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who features for LA Galaxy and Messi are joined by Andros Townsend in contention for the best goal in the last one year.

Zlatan’s spinning strike against Toronto FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) earned him a place in the shortlist.

For Townsend, and spectacular effort during Crystal Palace’s tie with Manchester City in the Premier League were enough to get him the nomination.

Puskas 2019 Shortlist; Nominees

See the full shortlist of nominees below: