Manchester United was held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton in the English Premier League week 2 match at the Molineux Stadium on Monday night.

Paul Pogba missed a second-half penalty as the Frenchman won a spot-kick when he was fouled by Conor Coady in the 68th minute.

However, Ruben Neves’ stunning effort cancelled out Anthony Martial first-half goal.