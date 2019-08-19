Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo has welcomed a newborn.

The actress took to her Instagram page this morning (Monday) to share the news with her followers.

Flakky Ididowo posted a picture of herself and the baby with a caption that depicts the joy of motherhood.

She wrote; “My joy knows no limit… Its boundless … Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all … Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me … my love We welcome our child …. oluwa modupe.”