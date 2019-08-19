The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday urged the National Assembly to investigate the handling of taxes collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the last four years.

The PDP said this in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday.

The opposition party said in light of the leaked correspondence to the FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the lawmakers should take urgent steps to recover the stolen funds and channel such to projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “Therefore, urges the National Assembly to come to the rescue by holding a public inquest into the handling of taxes collected by the FIRS in the last four years, take urgent steps to recover the stolen funds and channel such to projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.

“The party notes that Nigerians are not deceived by the desperation by agents of the Buhari Presidency to cover its complicity by seeking a fall guy in the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler.

“The PDP says that a critical study of the leaked correspondence from the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, to the FIRS Chairman in the wake of the revelations of financial discrepancies at FIRS, totally betrays the complicity of the cabal in the Buhari Presidency.

“The correspondence also further confirms that our nation and her economy have been in the strangulating grips of a corrupt cabal, who has evidently hijacked the statutory roles and responsibilities of agencies of government, leading to the crippling of our system in the last four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s misrule.”