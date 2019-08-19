Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, Mr. Fatai Owoseni has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Concise News reports.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, he disclosed that the appointment took effect from August 1, saying “Owoseni’s appointment falls in line with the recognition of security as one of the four pillars of the Makinde administration in Oyo State.

In the letter of appointment presented to Owoseni. Makinde wished him success in his new assignment, urging him to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Owoseni had served in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years and has been working as security consultant since his retirement earlier this year.