The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has enjoined all 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Prospective Corps Members to make adequate travel plans, “as every successful journey starts with a good plan”.
Concise News reports that in a statement issued on late on Sunday, the NYSC management advised the prospective corps members to be security conscious at all times.
Read the full statement below:
The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim DSS PhD MTRCN heartily felicitates with all Prospective Corps Members of Stream 2, 2019 Batch ‘B’ on their successful Mobilisation for the Service Year which undeniably is a major milestone in your lives.
Indeed, you are on the threshold to begin a new phase of life and it is the expectation of the Director – General that you will make the best out of it.
From Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, you will be traversing the length and breath of the Federation, in response to the clarion call to serve the Nation for one calendar year, which to all intents and purposes is most ennobling, given the fact that not all of you that began the academic journey ended it successfully. Some fell by the way side due to various factors.
That you are alive today, preparing anxiously to join the service scheme which parades the most enlightened class of Nigerian youths is by the mercy of the Almighty and dint of hard work.
It is the Director-General’s fervent prayer that the mercy of God shall continue to overwhelm you; illuminate your paths as you journey towards the attainment of your individual goals in life.
On this premise, the NYSC Chief Executive hastily admonishes that life is precious; and must be treated with great circumspection.
In this wise, he has enjoined you to make adequate travel plans, as every successful journey starts with a good plan. Be security conscious at all times. Self preservation remains the first law of nature.
He has charged you to abhor night journeys, as such journeys make one susceptible to falling on harm’s way.
Kindly break your journey whereby arriving your destination will take you beyond ten hours. You must leave early enough to arrive your destination latest 5 pm.
While on the journey, the Director-General strongly advises that you avoid edibles from strangers as they could be laced with sleep – inducing substance that could make one a victim of kidnappers, robbers, ritualists and rapists.
While in the vehicle, never get involved, either actively or passively on discussions that border on religion, politics and tribe. Just mind your business.
Ensure that you board a registered vehicle from approved park. Doing otherwise could spell danger. Please, ensure that the vehicle you want to board is road worthy.
When you arrive the Orientation camps, abide by all the rules and regulations guiding the camp which is a regimented environment.
While the Director-General sincerely looks forward to meeting you personally at the camps, he wishes you journey mercies to your various destinations and active participatory camp life.