The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has enjoined all 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Prospective Corps Members to make adequate travel plans, “as every successful journey starts with a good plan”.

Concise News reports that in a statement issued on late on Sunday, the NYSC management advised the prospective corps members to be security conscious at all times.

Read the full statement below:

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim DSS PhD MTRCN heartily felicitates with all Prospective Corps Members of Stream 2, 2019 Batch ‘B’ on their successful Mobilisation for the Service Year which undeniably is a major milestone in your lives.

Indeed, you are on the threshold to begin a new phase of life and it is the expectation of the Director – General that you will make the best out of it.