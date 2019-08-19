NNPC Gets NHIS Accreditation To Provide Medical Services

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has formally been accredited by the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide healthcare services to Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement by the corporation’s spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu,, Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the accreditation granted NNPC the authority to establish and operate a functional HMO, noting that this was a forerunner to the plan by the corporation to activate a medical delivery system across the country.

Receiving the certificate of accreditation at the NHIS headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director, NNPC HMO, Musa Ribadu, said the corporation was ready to improve the scheme and offer real-time value to the prospective beneficiaries of its packages.

He was quoted in a statement as saying, “We are confident that our entry into the market will increase the national coverage statistics by at least one to two digits.

“We have better knowledge of the oil and gas sector that can attract active participation within this sector for the scheme.”

Ribadu said the initiative to invest in the venture was part of NNPC’s plan to diversify its revenue base and contribute to the corporation’s bottom line.