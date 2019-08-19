

top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, August 19th, 2019.

The Department of State Services and the London Metropolitan Police Service have received petitions to investigate the documents said to have been obtained from Cambridge University and tendered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election petition tribunal. According to TheCable, the copies of the separate petitions were dated August 14, 2019, and which were forwarded by Kalu Kalu Agu, a Nigerian lawyer. In the two petitions forwarded by Agu, the lawyer questioned the authenticity of the “certifying statement” said to have been obtained from the Cambridge Assessment International Education.

President Muhammadu Buhari has queried the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, over alleged discrepancies in tax collections from 2015 to 2018. Concise News understands on Sunday that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, in a letter dated August 8, 2019, and addressed to the FIRS chairman, asked Fowler to explain reasons for ‘significant’ variances in budgeted collections and actual collections of tax in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It was learned since 2015, the FIRS under Fowler has not been able to meet collection targets, a different trend from the preceding years.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany. The PDP made this known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan. The party noted that Ekweremadu was attending the 2nd Igbo Annual Festival in Germany where he was duly scheduled as a speaker and special guest of honour when he was attacked. The party insisted that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu was uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

The United Northern Youth and Students (UNYS) has said it will back Bola Tinubu in 2023 if he vies for the presidency, Concise News reports. Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. The former Lagos State Governor is touted in many quarters to be eyeing the presidential seat as power is set to return to southern Nigeria at the end of Buhari’s stint. In a press conference over the weekend in Kaduna state, the group, however, noted that the rotational agreement for the presidency stands.

Nigerian ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar has said the treatment meted out to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be investigated, Concise News reports. Members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Germany descended on the former Senate top member for the alleged killing of Igbo indigenes by the Fulani. Reacting to the incident, Tuggar described it as unfortunate, assuring that Nigerians in Germany are disciplined and do not take laws into their hands.

A presidential aide on Diaspora Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the attack on a former Senate President by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports. Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group during a New Yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany. While reacting to the development, Abike who is the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, noted that some of those involved in the incident have been arrested. She described the incident as pathetic, according to a statement she released on Saturday.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lauded the probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the government of the former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo over the alleged $16 billion power project. Concise News understands that SERAP in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare on Sunday, termed the EFCC’s probe as timely and an opportunity for the anti-graft agency to show that former heads of state and other high-ranking public officials are not exempt from investigation and prosecution on allegations of grand corruption.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that Nigeria can be poverty-free if the country diligently prosecute the Sustainable Development Goal’s policy, Concise News reports. Governor Fayemi who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said this during an event commemorating the 2019 International Youth Day in Ado-Ekiti. The governor expressed optimism that poverty can be eradicated in Nigeria in 2030 as his would continue to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) vision of ensuring that poverty is banished across the developing nations, especially Nigeria, in 2030.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the February 23 general election on “technicalities and evidential grounds.” The prayers formed the gamut of other requests contained in both Buhari and APC final addresses to be adopted on August 23 made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The Nigeria female Basketball team D’Tigress on Sunday defeated host, Senegal in Dakar to win the 2019 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship. In a keenly contested match, the defending champion, D’Tigress won the match with 60-55 points to retained their title. The Nigerian ladies won the FIBA Afrobasket back to back (2017, 2019). D’Tigress became the first team to win back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles after Angola followed up their 2011 triumph with another in 2013.

