Nasarawa Guber: Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Petition Against Gov Sule

Judgement on the petition filed by Emmanuel Omnugadu, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the 2019 elections has been reserved by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State.

Justice Abba Mohammed, Chairman of the tribunal made this known on Monday in Lafia, during the submission of final written addresses by counsels to the petitioner and the respondents.

The Chairman then said that the tribunal would communicate to all parties in the petition on the day the judgment would be delivered.

Lead counsel to the PDP candidate, Ola Olanikpekun (SAN), earlier said that there was no compliance with the accreditation requirements in more than 90 percent of the polling units during the March 9, governorship election in the state.

He said that they have tendered in evidence to the tribunal certified copies of voters register and the total votes that returned the governor did not tally with the accreditation.

“If there is no compliance with the accreditation, therefore, the law says that the election is invalid and should be declared as such.

“The election conducted on March 9, in Nasarawa State has not complied with accreditation process and that is what we are holding unto.

“We want the tribunal to declare the election invalid and order a fresh election,” the counsel added.

On their parts, Hassan Liman (SAN) and Adebayo Adelogun (SAN) counsels to All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor argued that the petition should be dismissed for lack of merit.

In their argument, the duo said that the petitioner claimed that accreditation was not carried out was just a figment of their imagination.

Consequently, they prayed that the petition be dismissed and the tribunal should award cost to the petitioner for wasting the time of the tribunal.