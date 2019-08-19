Mr Real Tags Phyno, Reminisce, DJ Kaywise In 'Oloun'

Mr Real who is popularly known for his ”legbegbe” tune has come through with a collaborative new single which he titled “Oloun.“

In the new tune, the singer teams up with heavyweight indigenous rapper, Phyno alongside Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce as well as DJ Kaywise.

“Oloun” serves as his second single for the year, though he’s been involved in many other singles.

It comes after the release of his previous single “Antidote” back in February.

The song was produced by hit-making producer, Cracker.

The popular street sensation Okafor Uchenna Victo had once dropped a new musical tune as a gift to music lovers during the 2018 December festive season.

The street ranger features the “This is Nigeria” crooner, Falz, in the song, which is an upbeat produced by Chacker.

Meanwhile, DMW Boss, Davido, had one time called on the singer to take responsibility of seeing to the freedom of Nollywood actor, Seun Egbebe.

Davido made it clear that if he were in Mr Real’s shoes, he would have bailed Egbebe, who has spent 20 months in prison over his inability to meet his bail conditions.

The multi-award singer dropped the comment after Tunde Ednut shaded Mr Real for making money off another person’s crime and name.