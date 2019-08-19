Many people have lost their lives in a clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Oke-Odo market along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Concise News learned that this happened on Sunday, when food traders clashed over a misunderstanding.

It was gathered that a Hausa porter mistakenly hit a Yoruba man with the tray he was using to convey goods for traders.

The disagreement was said to have degenerated into a fight between the duo.

Soon, hoodlums from both ethnic groups took over the fight, which turned to a free-for-all.

The situation reportedly escalated on when aggrieved traders started burning wares and make-shift tents.

Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, told TheCable that the situation had been brought under control.

“It started as a fight between Hausa scavengers and some cultists known as Awawa boys that almost snowballed into ethnic crisis,” he said.

“Our timely intervention brought the situation under control and stopped the crisis from escalating. Normalcy has since been restored. Patrols are ongoing in the affected areas. No casualty figure available yet. We are investigating the cause of the fight.”

It was gathered that police teams consisting of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Sanitation (Enforcement) Unit and Mobile Police, later calmed the situation and restored traffic flow, which had been stalled by the affray.