Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)during his live broadcast on the rogue radio station, Radio Biafra on Sunday night, offered N1m reward for credible information on the overseas travel itinerary of Igbo leaders, especially Governors from the zone, Concise News reports.

Reacting to the recent attack by some of his members on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany and the spread of killings and kidnappings in the southeast, he said a member of the group has made the money available for credible information anytime Governors of the Southeast and other leaders from the zone are travelling.

Aggrieved members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said they attacked the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, because the Fulani were allegedly killing the Igbo.

Concise News had reported that Ekweremadu was molested by the pro-Biafra group during a function in Nuremberg, Germany, Saturday

Diverse reactions have trailed the molestation of a former Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that Ekweremadu was molested by members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany during a New Yam festival celebration.

Nigerian ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar has said the treatment meted out to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be investigated, Concise News reports.

Members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Germany descended on the former Senate top member for the alleged killing of Igbo indigenes by the Fulani.

South-East governors have described the “attack on sight” threat by the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as empty, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had threatened and ordered its members to attack and humiliate Igbo leaders in any public function.

Ijaw youths have halted attempt by former militant leader and Niger Delta activist Asari Dokubo to hold an extended inaugural meeting in support of Biafra.

Concise News learned that the confrontation, which nearly led to a bloody clash on Saturday, was averted by the police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

