Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 19th, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Youth Vanguard has cautioned the party’s screening committee for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship primaries against succumbing to pressure from governors and other stakeholders, as it commences screening of aspirants today. Concise News reports that the Vanguard gave the warning in a statement issued by its Chairman, James Akpofure, on Sunday in Abuja. Akpofure advised the screening committee to allow all the aspirants to go to the field to test their strength. He advised the Oyo State Governor and Chairman of the screening committee, Seyi Makinde, to allow all the aspirants to participate in the primaries in the two states. Read more here.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Sunday reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to initiating policies and programmes that would bring about rapid educational transformation in the state, Concise News reports. The governor stated this while receiving Senior Academics in the state at his residence in Okene, Kogi. He said the State Government had put up plans to hold education summit, tagged: “Kogi State Education Summit” as part of strategies to improve education development in the state. The state government had on January 22, 2018, organised a maiden state education summit to address issues affecting the sector, and achievements of Government Policy Thrust documents of the State’s New Direction Blueprint. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!