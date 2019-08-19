Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Monday, August 19th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Benue State government has reiterated that its position on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) remains unchanged. Concise News reports that in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, the Benue State Government stated that at no time did they reject the NLTP, approved by National Economic Council (NEC) which has the 36 state Governors as members. It said that what Benue rejected and still reject are cattle colonies, Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements and grazing reserves which were neither discussed nor approved by NEC. The statement noted that NEC agreed that regarding the NLTP, each state would be free to adopt aspects of the plan which suit its peculiarities. Read more here.

Benue Police Command Recovers Woman’s Corpse In State Capital Benue Police Command on Monday recovered the corpse of yet to be identified middle-aged woman in Nyiman area of Makurdi, Concise News reports. DSP Catherine Anene, the State Police Public Relations Officer, told NAN in Makurdi that the body was recovered in the earlier hours of Monday. Anene explained that the cause of her death still remained unknown until an autopsy was conducted. She dismissed speculations on the social media that the victim was raped to death, adding that the body had already been deposited at a mortuary. According to the news agency, the deceased was naked, leading to to speculation that she was raped to death. Read more here.