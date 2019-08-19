Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Monday, August 19, 2019.

Joe Abdallah and Ede Nkechinyere, aka Enkay, have been evicted from the fourth season of the Big Brother Naija show. Concise News reports that the housemates were evicted during the live eviction show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday. While Enkay was part of the losing team ‘The Icons’, Joe was part of the winning team ‘Cruisetopia’ but was put up for eviction by Diane with her power of the chance card.

Big Brother Naija housemate Esther has said that Frodd did not attempt to touch her against her wish on Saturday night as she was just ‘pissed’. She made this known after Frodd was queried b Biggie for appearing to forcefully have sex with Esther

