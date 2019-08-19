An early morning inferno gutted Lagos popular okirika (fairly used) market, Katangowa in Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

According to reports, the fire started at about 3.15am on Monday.

Many of the fairly used good and shops have been ruined by the inferno.

Men of the state fire service and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are already on the ground to quench the fire.

Also on ground are policemen from the Okeodo Divisional Headquarters to prevent the looting of unaffected shops.

