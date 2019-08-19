The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday rejected three of the commissioner nominees presented to it for approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Concise News gathered that those rejected include Ajayi Bembe, George Obafemi and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The Assembly, at its plenary session, confirmed 35 out of 38 nominees the governor presented for commissioners and special advisers after the final screening by the whole House and adopting the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee on screening as the resolution of the whole House.

However, rejecting the three of the nominees, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa said Sanwo-Olu was at liberty to represent them to the House.

The rejection and confirmation were done through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Rotimi Abiru read the recommendation that the nominees be confirmed by the whole House according to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Obasa, however, cautioned the cabinet designate that the House would not hesitate to pass a vote-of-no- confidence on any member found wanting after they assumed office.

The nominees were called individually to appear before the whole House at plenary to introduce themselves fully.

The speaker told the nominees that the House would not fail in its oversight function to ensure that each performed his responsibility to the people of Lagos, challenging the nominees to prioritise service to the people.

The cabinet members who scaled the screening were: Mr Oladele Ajayi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi and Mr Joe Igbokwe, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Anofi Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Professor Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, Mr. Tunji Bello, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Mrs. Bolaji Dada.

Others included: Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr. Hakeem Fahm and Mrs. Ajibola Ponle. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.