The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Youth Vanguard has cautioned the party’s screening committee for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship primaries against succumbing to pressure from governors and other stakeholders, as it commences screening of aspirants today.

Concise News reports that the Vanguard gave the warning in a statement issued by its Chairman, James Akpofure, on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpofure advised the screening committee to allow all the aspirants to go to the field to test their strength.

He advised the Oyo State Governor and Chairman of the screening committee, Seyi Makinde, to allow all the aspirants to participate in the primaries in the two states.

Akpofure reminded Makinde and the party leadership on the implication of disqualifying any of the aspirants, saying that it might create rancour and crisis within the PDP family.

Such development, according to him, will also send wrong signal that PDP is not a united party.

Akpofure added that no governor or stakeholder should be allowed to dictate for others at the primaries.

“Allowing any individual, no matter how highly placed, to dictate the directive of the primaries will not augur well and may create division within the PDP family.

“The Oyo state governor and chairman of the screening committee should not yield to pressure from any quarters. He should know that others are watching the action and inaction of the party,” he said.

Akpofure, who said that the era of playing godfather was over, added that PDP should realise that it was not the one in government at the federal level and should, therefore, be careful on its approach to issues.