Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Sunday reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to initiating policies and programmes that would bring about rapid educational transformation in the state, Concise News reports.

The governor stated this while receiving Senior Academics in the state at his residence in Okene, Kogi.

He said the State Government had put up plans to hold education summit, tagged: “Kogi State Education Summit” as part of strategies to improve education development in the state.

The state government had on January 22, 2018, organised a maiden state education summit to address issues affecting the sector, and achievements of Government Policy Thrust documents of the State’s New Direction Blueprint.

According to Bello, without education, he will not be where he is at the moment as governor, emphasising that education is the major tool for rapid socio-economic development of any society.

He reiterated that the education summit would act as a catalyst that would spur government into fashioning policies and programmes to bring about rapid education transformation in the state.

”The summit will have a core mandate of bringing together all stakeholders such as parents, students, heads and staff of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, policy makers, researchers and scientists, among others.

”This will be done to educate and sensitise the general public to the challenges of education and proffering solutions to such challenges,” he said.

The governor said that the summit would sensitise the people to the importance of education for individuals and and the society in general.

He, therefore, called on Kogi born Scientists and Academics in Diaspora to find ways of improving education in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Prof. Mohammed Audu, a former Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, thanked the governor for his giant strides in education.

The don assured the governor that the summit would be a vehicle for education development in the state.

Other members of the group on the visit are: Prof. Godwin Agbo, Prof Suleiman Salihu and Prof A. Tenuche, among others.