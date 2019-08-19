Five months after the kidnap of pastor Moses Oyeleke of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’chapel) Borno state, his wife, Ruth has cried out over fruitless efforts to secure the release her husband.

Concise News understands that Oyeleke alongside his assistant who doubles as National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta were abducted on March 13 this year along Chibok road.

According to reports, the duo were members of a committee set up by the church to distribute relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs), but were abducted while engaging with the IDPs.

Checks by TheCable revealed that the government is engaged in negotiations with the insurgents using several individuals in the north-east.

Speaking with TheCable at the weekend,the kidnapped pastor’s wife, said there have not been measures put in place to secure the release of her husband.

She said: “Our pastor and church members have been very helpful. We have not heard anything from the police and government and our senior pastor has been the one in touch with them. They are not forthcoming with any information about what they are doing to help my husband.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Usmobik, when contacted, said he said he would get back as soon as he gets “clearance”.

Just recently, the founder of the church, David Oyedepo laid curses on those who killed one of his pastors, Jeremiah Omolara, and kidnapped his wife on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.