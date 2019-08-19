Juliet Ibrahim Opens Up On Divorce From Ex-Husband

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has called on married women to quit whatever unwholesome marriage that they are in.

She said this during her book launch in Ghana while shedding more light on her divorce from her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo.

Speaking on her marriage, Ibrahim her marital life left her in a dark place.

She said, ”People have had their own perception of what led to my divorce. I have sat down for many years and have had to deal with the pain and insults from the public who had no clue what I went through as a person during that period and how it affected me.

“The depression and all that happened. All I will say is you should never judge someone who wants to come out of a marriage. Because sometimes it is better to come out of it than to stay in it. For your own sanity and mental stability it us always good to take a bold decision for yourself. For your kids, if there are kids involved take a bold decision.”

Juliet Ibrahim was also known to be in a relationship with a Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim after her marriage had refused to work.

However, she later announced her break-up from the rapper during an event in Ghana, saying, “I made it clear I was single. I am single.”

Overtime, stating why the relationship had refused to work, the mother of one said Iceberg was a cheat and liar.

In a related development, after a few months, the rapper recently took to his Instagram page to apologise to the multi-award actress.

In his apology, he admitted that everything she had said about him was true and he would not deny.

According to him, he had to spill the truth and do the needful because he wants to heal the wounds he has caused.

He went ahead to appreciate her and praise her for standing tall amidst the heartaches he caused her.

In her reaction to his apology, the Ghanaian actress said she had forgiven him a long time ago, adding that the time of the apology was not auspicious.

She said, “I feel like it’s coming too late but I appreciate the fact that he’s apologizing and clearing the air.”

“I remember when news of our break up started making the rounds; everybody was attacking me. I have no idea why people always choose to attack the woman when there is a breakup.”