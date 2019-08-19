Jeff Reveals Why He Didn't Fall In Love In Big Brother House

An evicted housemate of the “Pepper Dem” edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Jeff Nweke, said he refused to fall in love in the house because people keep their true identity.

He said that one can’t have a real relationship in Big Brother Naija house because housemates tend not to show their true characters.

“Its a game and everyone has a strategy, so you can’t play yourself by trying to decipher someone’s true character within that space of time.

“I chose to stay on my own and not try to get attached to any lady in the house because I wanted to be focused, ” he said.

Nweke also addressed rumors that he is married.

He said if he were married, the whole world would know as he does not hide his relationship.

He shared his thoughts about Khafi and Gedoni who already have a relationship in the house.

The Ex-housemate said he felt what they shared was real because he could see the connection they had.

“Khafi is open-hearted, she expresses herself to everyone and she’s very accommodating. When she feels strongly about you she exudes that.

“Gedoni, on the other hand, is the quiet type and not the type that expresses himself, so I would say he’s the opposite of Khafi.

“They were always together, shared the same space and talked a lot, maybe that’s the reason they fell for each other, “ he said.

The former housemate was evicted on August 4, after he garnered the lowest number of votes from viewers.

In his records, while in the Big Brother house, Jeff was the first to become the Head Of House.

In a related development, a lady had once taken to Twitter to disclose that Jeff lied when he was about to quit his job, hence, he had to resign.

According to the lady identified as @UniqueIfy_1, the TV personality had resigned from work and told his colleagues he would be traveling to Canada, only to be seen in the “Pepper dem” house.

The lady added that she finds it difficult to get over the fact that the evicted housemate lied to be a part of the reality TV show.