The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Monday told the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri that he was the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

Concise News had reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the name of Nwosu as a governorship candidate in the last election held in Imo State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo voided Nwosu’s candidacy on the grounds of double nomination by two political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA), in violation of section 37 of the Electoral Act.

However, when he was being cross-examined by the Peoples Democratic Party counsel, Ken Njemanze, Nwosu said was never the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

He added that the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday voiding his nomination as the AA governorship candidate would not stand.

According to Nwosu, he had in his possession a judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the government candidate of AA in the state.