Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Iheme Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has condemned celebrities who wear fake designer outfits, Concise News reports.

Ennada took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to tell celebrities to have respect for the original designer wears.

According to her, the fans and followers that such celebrities try to impress already know that they wear fake designer wears.

she wrote “I wonder why some of your fave celebs wear fake clothes/shoes. Have some respect for the original designer! wear a nameless brand if you have to. stop embarrassing yourself up and down biko.”

“The league you are trying to follow, they know you wear fake, they’re irritated even though they smile at you, stop the BS already.” she added

Apart from being BBNaija star, Ennada is a Nigerian film actor and fashion designer.

She is also an award winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town