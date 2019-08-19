An early morning inferno has destroyed goods worth millions of Naira at the Katangowa market in Okeodo Council Development Area of Lagos state.

Concise News understands that this occurred barely 24 hours after chaos broke out between some Hausa and Yoruba traders over a minor misunderstanding in the same area.

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 3:15 am, razing the entire stretch of shops located opposite the Central Mosque in the market.

Though no life has been reported lost, the immediate or remote cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at press time.

The fire was however, prevented from spreading by the intervention of emergency response team comprising of men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASTMA, Policemen and traders.

At press time, the fire had been put under control, by firemen, while some affected traders were seen counting their losses as they scrambled to salvage their wares from the fire.