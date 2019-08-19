President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the D’Tigress for winning the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 championship in Dakar, Senegal, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian ladies defeated hosts Senegal in a keenly contested match that ended 60-55 points as Nigeria retained the title they won in 2017 against the same Senegal in Mali to record their fourth African title.

The Nigerian ladies registered a perfect five-game unbeaten run to clinch the title.

The President commended the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament.

Congratulations, @DtigressNG. African Champions again! You have risen to the occasion, and conquered the continent one more time. We are very proud of what you have accomplished. The entire country rejoices with you! https://t.co/SbzmkHN7Bw — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s women football team, Super Falcons, have also congratulated their compatriots for making the nation proud as they once again conquer the Africa.