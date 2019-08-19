Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has noted that he knew he would score in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian was caught in possession by Mason Mount as the Blues netted their goal in the Premier League tie.

However, the former Gent man atoned for his mistake by heading home the equaliser to give his team one point off Frank Lampard’s charges.

While speaking after the clash, he noted that his team had to react after the Blues scored their goal.

“It’s a mixed feeling, you know. We tried a couple of times in training with Madders [Maddison] and he told me I was going to score,” he said.

“We actually put a poor first half aside, and we were asked to push up and forget about the one goal they scored, and we just had to react.”

On giving away possession to Mason Mount for Chelsea’s goal, he said: “It’s football.

“I just try to move on. No, I did not [know Mount was there].”