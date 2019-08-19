Days after Grammy ranked Wave making musician, Burna Boy as a globally-loved star, English Singer, Elton John has acknowledged his music.

Concise News reports that Elton, praised Burna boy in his Beat 1 radio programme where he plays new music.

Reacting, Burna boy took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the 72-year-old singer.

He wrote “Sir @eltonofficial ! ,” he wrote.

Burna boy has in recent times made waves for himself in the showbiz industry from his rendition in Beyonce’s ‘lion king’ album to the release of his album ‘African Giant’ on July 26.

Just recently, Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ album earned the number one spot on Apple Music in more than ten countries in the world.

He also secured partnership with Luxury headphone designer, Beats By Dre.

See tweet below

