Ekweremadu: Nnamdi Kanu Tells IPOB Members What To Do To Buhari, Buratai

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked its members to attack President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, anywhere outside Nigeria, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday assaulted former deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu while at a public function in Nuremberg, Germany.

Led by Nnamdi Kanu, the group had vowed to treat governors of states in Nigeria’s South East the same way.

In a broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday, Kanu ordered members to vent their “anger” on Buhari and Buratai.

“Any day you see Jubril aka Buhari or Buratai anywhere outside Nigeria, they will understand the meaning of anger,” he boasted.

IPOB is a separatist body and was proscribed and tagged a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in late 2017.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had escaped from the country in 2017, following the Operation Python Dance in the South East region, before the group was outlawed.

Buhari’s aide reacts to attack on Ekweremadu

A presidential aide on Diaspora Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the attack on former deputy Senate President by members of the outlawed IPOB.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Ekweremadu speaks after IPOB attack

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu says members of the outlawed IPOB do not know what they do after they attacked him on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Concise News learned that Enweremadu, representing Enugu West, made this known in a statement by his Media Assistant Uche Anichukwu.

“I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nurnberg today where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however could not make it eventually.

“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.

“I tried to engage them but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.

“Much as I am disappointed in their conduct, especially as I am one of the persons, who have spoken up on justice for Ndigbo, the Python Dance, judicial killings in Igbo land and elsewhere both on the floor of the Senate and in my written and personal engagements with the Presidency and the media as well as rallied the South East Senate Caucus to secure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe taking him on bail to douse tension in the South East, I nevertheless do not hold this to heart against them, for they know not what they do.”