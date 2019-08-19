Ekweremadu: German Police Break Silence On Senator's IPOB Assault

The German police have said they did not arrest any member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following an assault on Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Concise News understands that members of the pro-Biafra group had on Saturday in Germany molested Ekweremadu during a public function.

IPOB also vowed to extend the same act to some leaders of the South East region whenever they travel abroad.

Ekweremadu had said German security agents assured him that the matter will be investigated and culprits punished.

Also, the presidency said that some persons have been arrested by the police in Germany.

However, the Press Officer of the Nuremberg police in Germany Raineer Seebauer told Channels TV that the matter is not being investigated.

According to him, they were about 30 persons that attacked the Enugu lawmaker during the incident.

He said they had to intervene as the lawmaker left the scene of the incident; with the programme continuing.

The officer said no investigation was opened into the matter.