Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa called Charly Boy has hailed members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for molesting Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Senator Ekweremadu was molested by members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in German during a New Yam festival event.

While reacting to the incident, Charly Boy praised IPOB members, saying they deserve some accolades.

“Me, I Like Wetin Dem Do Ike Ekweremmadu For Nuremberg, Germany,” he wrote on social media.

“IPOB Members Deserve Some Accolades And Award. This Is A Good Example Of What Our Nigeria Leaders Need To Be Experiencing When They Travel Abroad And Think They Can Enjoy Our Money.

“Na God Go Dey Punish All This Nigeria Politicians And So-called Leaders. I Don Talk Em Before And I Will Continue To Say It, Our Mumu Leaders Need To Be Uprooted.”

Meanwhile, IPOB had threatened to replicate such act whenever President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, some South-East governors and leaders.

IPOB was proscribed in 2017 by the federal government with its leader Nnamdi Kanu escaping from the country during the Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army in the same year.