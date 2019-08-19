A former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo has berated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for molesting ex-Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Germany assaulted Ekweremadu during a public function.

They said it was due to the alleged killing of Igbo people by Fulani herdsmen.

IPOB also threatened that President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, some governors and leaders of the South East region will face a similar fate.

But Asari, in a video on Monday, berated members of the group for the act, describing it as unnecessary.

“Fellow Biafrans, I saw this coming that a fellow Frankenstein Monster was being created,” he said.

“I saw the signal, saw the red flag and I warned that if something is not done about Nnamdi Kanu, he would consume the Igbo people.”

According to him, “I took time after the latest attack on one of our finest and best lawmaker, Ike Ekweremadu, who I know very well was one of those who made this ingrate called Nnamdi Kanu to come out of prison.

“I’m privy to most of the discussion and I feel very sad that I was part of those meetings.

“Ekweremadu and Abaribe were the arrowheads that moved for the release of this ingrate called Nnamdi Kanu.

“That Ekweremadu will be attacked, disgraced and his clothes torn for what purpose and to achieve what is unexplainable.”

Asari warned that “If this dangerous trend is stopped among Igbo Biafrans, where one man abrogates to himself the right to give life and pronounce death, then he will be in fire because others will fight him.

“Fulani herdsmen are killing people and I have not heard cowardly IPOB raising their hands to defend the South East, it’s only to sneak in the night and kill fellow Igbo Biafrans.

“Shame on all those supporting it, what contribution did Nnamdi Kanu’s father or mother gave to the Biafra liberation struggle, who is Nnamdi and his father.

“If he doesn’t rise up against this evil and send this miscreant out of our house, this is the time to send them out.”