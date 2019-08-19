New case of Ebola has been confirmed in the remote, militia-controlled territory of Walikale, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Concise News understands.

Walikale is hundreds of kilometers away from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred and controlled almost entirely by a Mai Mai ethnic militia, surrounded by forest and difficult to access because of poor roads.

Pinga, the village where the case was reported, lies about 150 km (95 miles) northwest of Goma, one of the towns affected by the Ebola epidemic, and much further away from the epicenter of the epidemic in Butembo and Beni.

The Ministry data which showed a third case confirmed in South Kivu region, which on Friday reported its first cases, more than 700 km (430 miles) south of where the first case was detected.

The spread of the virus, and its presence in yet another zone under the sway of armed groups, increases the risk of it spreading out of control.

Ebola has killed no lesser than 1,900 people in Congo over the past year, the second biggest toll in the disease’s history, after 2014, when 16 outbreaks in West Africa killed 11,300 people.

Unlike during that outbreak, there are now major medical advances that have helped fight the disease, including two trial vaccines.

The hemorrhagic fever, first discovered in Congo in 1976, spreads through direct contact with body fluids and typically kills roughly half of those it infects.