Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend, has denied speculations that she is pregnant and will be putting to bed soon, Concise News reports.

Controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo, fond of making predictions, had stated that the Chioma would be giving birth soon.

She called on Davido to make plans for proper wedding arrangements, so it could be official.

She wrote, “Davido is TRENDING. Might as well do my #KemiTalks. Since Chioma is giving birth next month, I suggest you should MARRY her Period! She was dating you b4 all the baby mamas anyway and will probably give you the SON.

“I have 3 sons outta wedlock and wished I was married b4 kids💚 but domestic violence, emotional abuse and all sorts of nonsense can make you move on to the next man.”

“That doesn’t make a woman cheap. Make sure you find the right man before having kids. Times are changing. NOBODY SHOULD BE HAVING KIDS OUT OF WEDLOCK!”

After then, a picture of Chioma in a pregnancy bump begun to trend.

She wrote, “Y’all really photoshopped my face into my friends body.”

Before now, Chioma and her boyfriend, as well as Sophia Momodu, his baby mama, had faced off when Sophia shared a post on her Instagram page, saying she wished she could be a father and mother to the baby she shares with Davido.

Reacting to the post, Davido said: “if YOU GOT BALLS, SEND IT YOURSELF, @theChefchi don’t mind dem, BALL !!!!

“I’m not responsible for anybody’s misfortune pls, leave meeeeeee pressed for no reason, sigh” Chioma added.