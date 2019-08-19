Davido's Chioma Debunks Pregnancy Rumour

Chioma, the girlfriend to DMW boss, Davido, has debunked the reports that she is pregnant and will be putting to bed soon, Concise News reports.

The girlfriend of the multi-award singer who is also called Chef Chi has been reported several times to be expecting a son in September.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo who is fond of making predictions had through social media stated that the kitchen queen will be giving birth soon.

In the prediction which she posted via Instagram, she called on Davido to make plans for proper wedding arrangements, so it could be official.

She wrote, “Davido is TRENDING. Might as well do my #KemiTalks. Since Chioma is giving birth next month, I suggest you should MARRY her Period! She was dating you b4 all the baby mamas anyway and will probably give you the SON.

“I have 3 sons outta wedlock and wished I was married b4 kids💚 but domestic violence, emotional abuse and all sorts of nonsense can make you move on to the next man.”

“That doesn’t make a woman cheap. Make sure you find the right man before having kids. Times are changing. NOBODY SHOULD BE HAVING KIDS OUT OF WEDLOCK!” she added.

After then, a picture began to trend online which showed Chioma in a pregnancy bump.

Reacting to the news, the reported expectant mother laughed it off as she said she said the picture circulating was photoshopped from her friend’s body.

She wrote, “Y’all really photoshopped my face into my friends body.”

Posting the photoshopped picture of herself, she also went ahead to post the original picture of her friend’s baby shower, saying, “Hate Y’all’

Before now, Chioma and her boyfriend, as well as Sophia Momodu, his baby mama, has engaged in some rift when Sophia shared a post on her Instagram handle, saying she wished she could be a father and mother to the baby she shares with Davido.

Reacting to the post, Davido said “if YOU GOT BALLS, SEND IT YOURSELF, @theChefchi don’t mind dem, BALL !!!!

Sharing Davido’s post, nobody tougher than a hungry ass little witch (with failed plans) behind a fake account!”

“I’m not responsible for anybody’s misfortune pls, leave meeeeeee pressed for no reason, sigh” Chioma added.