Cossy Ojiarkor Reveals What Makes Her Wet

Controversial Nollywood actress known as Cossy Ojiakor has through social media disclose that money makes her go uncontrollably wet.

The public figure who is known for ravaging the internet with semi-nude pictures and video said this when she partied with her friends on crutches.

In a video she posted online, Cossy was seen shaking her backside as well as her boobs holding her crutches while her friends twerk for her.

She noted that she was having fun which could not be argued, hence, regarded to it as “undiluted” fun

Explaining the influence of money on herself and two out of friends, she said that money makes her (Cossy Ojiakor) wet, while the rest two, money makes them squirt and twerk respectively.

“Last night party was 🔥…. 6 girls having undiluted fun… 3 camera friendly. @jellamusic money makes her squirt 👅@Iamchillyb money makes her twerk @cossybarbie money makes me wet 😂 music by me…then 3 camera shy girls 🤣😂 Pls ooo today is still wkend. Come back ooo😢#money #makes #me #sweat #twerk #wet #squirt 🤘💦💦,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, before, the actress had once said it through her Instagram page, that money makes her wet. In other words, she made no mistake with her initial claim.

She had made it known when she shared a testimony of how she got her “iPhone Xmas”

According to her, a fan gifted her a brand new iPhone XS Max after he called her by surprise to come to pick it.

She sometimes ago also surprised her fans when she declared that her love for Jesus Christ was genuine and could not be replaced.

However, she declared that she will not become pastor irrespective of her passion for him.

Cossy made this remark against the backdrop of comments credited by her colleague Tonto Dikeh who said she foresaw her becoming a pastor.

Tonto Dikeh had said, “Dunno why I always see you winning souls for God. it may seem like a very long way ahead but Cossy I believe so much in God and in you!!”

In her response, the controversial actress said, ““Am a born again Christian dear…. I believe in Jesus Christ. I will make heaven…. I think u should preach to ur good friend the He/She,” she replied.”

In an interview, she further said, “I don’t really know about that. Everybody is born again and we all have our belief and different levels of faith. I believe in Jesus Christ and I love Him but I am not sure about becoming a pastor. As humans, we all have flaws; so, I believe that nobody should be seen as being holier than others. As for me, I live my life the best way I know how to. Those who are close to me know that I don’t keep malice and I don’t hate on anyone’s success. Truly, nobody knows tomorrow, but right now, I’m totally focused on my career.”