Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari lauded national female basketball team, D’Tigress for winning back-to-back the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 championship in Dakar, Senegal, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian ladies defeated host, Senegal in a keenly contested match that ended with60-55 points as Nigeria won their fourth African title.

The Nigerian ladies registered a perfect five-game unbeaten run to clinch the title.

The President, however, who was impressed by the victory commended the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament, and deliberateness in promoting the Nigerian flag and accompanying virtues of resilience, persistence and dogged pursuit until victory was achieved.

Congratulations, @DtigressNG. African Champions again! You have risen to the occasion, and conquered the continent one more time. We are very proud of what you have accomplished. The entire country rejoices with you! https://t.co/SbzmkHN7Bw — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Super Falcons has also congratulated their counterpart for making the nation proud as they once again conquer the Africa continent.