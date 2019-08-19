As Afghanistan marks its 100th independence, at least sixty six people have been wounded in a series of bombings that struck Jalalabad.

Concise News understands that the attacks occurred in restaurants and public squares on Monday.

The Jalalabad bombs were planted near a market where hundreds of people gathered after attending Independence Day events.

However, no group claimed responsibility for the 10 bombs but both Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban militants operate in the area, Reuters reports.

IS claimed responsibility for a weekend bomb attack on a wedding reception in the capital, Kabul, that killed 63 people and wounded nearly 200.

A spokesman for the provincial governor Assadullah Dawlatzai said: “The formal ceremony had ended, people were being served lunch when the rockets landed. Unfortunately, six civilians were wounded.”

Afghan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, in an Independence Day address in Kabul, called on the international community to stand with Afghanistan to eradicate the militants’ “nests”.

In the speech, Ghani did not refer to negotiations between the United States and the Taliban on a deal by which U.S. troops can withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

The United States also wants a Taliban commitment on power-sharing talks with Ghani’s government and a ceasefire. The Taliban have refused to talk to the government.

But there are concerns among Afghan officials and U.S. national security aides about a U.S. withdrawal, with fears Afghanistan could be plunged into a new civil war that could herald a return of Taliban rule and international militants, including Islamic State, finding a refuge.

U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan before the 2020 presidential election.