Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during his live broadcast on the rogue radio station, Radio Biafra on Sunday night, offered N1m reward for credible information on the overseas travel itinerary of Igbo leaders, especially Governors from the zone, Concise News reports.

Reacting to the recent attack by some of his members on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany and the spread of killings and kidnappings in the southeast, he said a member of the group has made the money available for credible information anytime Governors of the Southeast and other leaders from the zone are travelling.

“So if you are working in any Government House in Southeast and you know which city in the world the governors is going to be, inform us so hat we will mobilize for him and you will be rewarded with N1m,” he declared.

He said the grudge of the group with the governors is that they proscribed the group and also accused them of secretly approving the RUGA settlement in the Southeast.

“They and not the Federal Government of Nigerian proscribed IPOB.

“They said they proscribed IPOB to douse rising tension in the region. What caused the tension, because the Milliary raided my house in Umuahia,” Kanu said.

On the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekeremadu, the IPOB leader said the the senator connived with the governors to proscribed his group.

“They also brought the Army to raid my House in Umuahia. How many times has he spoken against the killings and kidnappings happening in his own state?

“He went to celebrate New Yam Festival in Germany when his people are being killed and our women being raped. Where did they get the new Yam because there is none in Igboland since all the farmlands have been destroyed by herdmen”.

He warned them to steer clear of any foreign country for their own good.

“We have nominated 5 persons each in every country or the world who are ready to be arrested and be jailed for this purpose. Many of us have been killed so what is there in going to jail”, he said.

He praised the outspokenness of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Aviation Minister Femi Fani- Kayode.

“We campaigned for Abaribe’s re-election because he always spoke the truth everytime about what is happening in the country and today he is the highest political office holder in Igboland”

“Fani Kayode is not an Igbo man but he always stands for the truth and so we have enormous respect for him”.

Mr Kanu also claimed that the Milliary is beginning another Operation Python dance in the Southeast tomorrow (Monday) in the SouthEast which is targeted at his group.