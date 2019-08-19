Senator Ike Ekweremadu has expressed confidence that the German police will fish out members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that assaulted him, Concise News reports.

Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group during a New Yam festival in Germany, Concise News reported.

According to him, he had spoken with the German police following the incident and they assured him that the culprits would be brought to book.

The Enugu lawmaker told local radio station Ray Power FM that he would not interfere with the investigations of security agents in the matter.

The lawmaker, who revealed that he was not back to the country, however, assured that he holds nothing against IPOB.

He revealed that he did not go with extra security because the organisers assured him that everything about that had been sorted out.

Also, he appreciated Nigerians for their support and show of concern since the incident took place.

IPOB is a separatist body and was proscribed and tagged a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in late 2017.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had escaped from the country in 2017, following the Operation Python Dance in the South East region, before the group was outlawed.