The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has taken a swipe at the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over their alleged attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany.

Concise News reports that Ekweremadu was reportedly attacked on Saturday by a group, which claimed to be IPOB members, at Nuremberg, Germany during a New Yam festival organised by Igbos.

In a reaction, the leader of the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arthur Uchenna-Obiorah, in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, described the incident as unfortunate.

Uchenna-Obiorah warned that Igbo youths would not tolerate such a barbaric act from irate youths that might want to hide under any disguise to abuse its leaders.

He described as unnecessary, the attack on Ekweremadu, whose clear antecedents and activities to end the marginalisation of Ndigbo, he said, were well-known to everybody.

He stated, “As a body, we condemn the attack in strong terms and demand an unreserved apology from the leadership of IPOB group for assaulting one of the most celebrated Igbo icons.”

Uchenna-Obiorah said he was taken aback and angry watching the online video of how one of the illustrious sons of Igboland was assaulted by his fellow Igbo youths in Germany.

“Without mincing words, Igbo youths worldwide condemn the action and request an unreserved apology to Ekweremadu, his family and Ndigbo in general,” he said.

According to him, “this violent, rude and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB-instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause.”

He urged Igbo youths all over the world to be good citizens of their host nations and worthy ambassadors of their homeland.