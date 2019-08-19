Benue's Position On National Livestock Transformation Plan Unchanged

The Benue State government has reiterated that its position on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) remains unchanged.

Concise News reports that in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, the Benue State Government stated that at no time did they reject the NLTP, approved by National Economic Council (NEC) which has the 36 state Governors as members.

It said that what Benue rejected and still reject are cattle colonies, Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements and grazing reserves which were neither discussed nor approved by NEC.