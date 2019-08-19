Benue's Position On National Livestock Transformation Plan Unchanged

The Benue State government has reiterated that its position on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) remains unchanged.
Concise News reports that in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, the Benue State Government stated that at no time did they reject the NLTP, approved by National Economic Council (NEC) which has the 36 state Governors as members.
It said that what Benue rejected and still reject are cattle colonies, Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements and grazing reserves which were neither discussed nor approved by NEC.
The statement noted that NEC agreed that regarding the NLTP, each state would be free to adopt aspects of the plan which suit its peculiarities.
In the case of Benue, Akase said the state already have a law on ranching and there is no provision in the legislation for open grazing.
“In line with the above, when Benue stakeholders recently met and studied the NLTP document critically, they resolved that the plan has other aspects of infrastructural development from which the state would benefit,” the statement reads.
“Prominent among such provisions in the document is the plan for resettlement of those affected by herdsmen attacks and other forms of violence whose property have been destroyed in different parts of the state.
“The stakeholders subsequently issued a communique which made it clear that the state would embrace the National Livestock Transformation Plan to the extent that it does not breach provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.
“It was also resolved during the meeting that a technical team of experts be put together to study the NLTP document and identify areas suitable for implementation in Benue State based on peculiarities of the state.
“The meeting also resolved that the NLTP should be domesticated in the state and to ensure that it conforms with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.”