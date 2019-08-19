Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Jeff Nweke has said he refused to fall in love in the house because housemates tend not to show their true characters.

“Its a game and everyone has a strategy, so you can’t play yourself by trying to decipher someone’s true character within that space of time,” he said.

“I chose to stay on my own and not try to get attached to any lady in the house because I wanted to be focused.”

Nweke also addressed rumors that he is married.

He said if he were married, the whole world would know as he does not hide his relationship.

He shared his thoughts about Khafi and Gedoni who already have a relationship in the house.

“Khafi is open-hearted, she expresses herself to everyone and she’s very accommodating. When she feels strongly about you she exudes that,” Jeff said.

“Gedoni, on the other hand, is the quiet type and not the type that expresses himself, so I would say he’s the opposite of Khafi.

“They were always together, shared the same space and talked a lot, maybe that’s the reason they fell for each other.“

Jeff was evicted on August 4 after he garnered the lowest number of votes from viewers for the week.

He was the first to become the Head Of House.

Meanwhile, a woman had taken to Twitter to disclose that Jeff lied when he was about to quit his job.

According to the woman identified as @UniqueIfy_1, Jeff had resigned from work and told his colleagues he would be traveling to Canada, only to be seen in the “Pepper Dem” house.