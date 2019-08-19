Controversial housemate of the BBNaija show, Tacha has opened up to Biggie on the reasons she rejected Seyi’s offer to share the Head of House privileges with him, Concise news reports.

Speaking during the live eviction show on Sunday August 18, Tacha said she finds it difficult to share bed with another housemate.

Asked why she had refused Seyi’s proposal, she Tacha said “I love my bed, that is why I did not agree to share the room with him”.

Recall that Seyi became the head of house for the two consecutive weeks, after he asked Tacha to share the privileges with him, but the Instagram queen refused.

When Seyi first became the head of house on August 5 he selected Esther to share the ‘head of house’ privileges with him.

Telling Tacha why he did not pick her, he said “I picked Esther and agreed to share HOH room because I just wanted to be sure you wanted to share the room with me.”

For the second week, Seyi picked Venita to share the HoH room with him.

The secret room Seyi and Tacha both shared after their fake eviction and a consecutive matching in a similar group for weekly tasks appeared to be something beyond incident as their feelings and emotions grow.