The love lost between Big Brother Naija housemates Khafi and Venita seems not to have ended even after one-on-one chat to settle their differences.

Concise News reports that Venita, while speaking with Khafi’s lover, Gedoni, said: “If I decided to set my compass on you, she will not stand a chance.”

According to venita, the fact that Khafi tells other housemates about their disagreements pisses her off.

The actress’ provocation was evident in her conversation with Gedoni as she vented her anger to him.

Confused and lost for words, Gedoni’s solution was to offer Venita a hug. Fortunately for him, this calmed her down a bit.

Last week, Khafi and Venita had a clash as they became eager to get a significant role in a coronation and reception ceremony held for Seyi who became the Head of House for a second week running.

Before then, Venita had apologised to Khafi if it seemed like she was getting between her and Gedoni, and it was quite surprising that their altercation during the drama preparations had the undertones that both still had a score to settle over Gedoni.